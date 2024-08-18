Pikes Peak Regional Airshow: The Fun and the Heat Risk

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Pikes Peak Airshow brought in community members from Colorado and around the country.

The show consisted of high-energy performances and U.S. Air Force parachuters.

It was a thrilling show, with aircraft unlike any other.

“Does he just stop his engine? What is that!”

That’s Chappell Redd. He is a 12-year-old who loves planes.

Chappell says when he grows up, he wants to be a pilot.

The Navy's Blue Angels were also in attendance, performing their iconic signature maneuvers.

I sat down with Ed Tally, a Navy veteran. He tells me how the airshow brings back memories.

“It’s hard to explain because you can’t, you can’t put history all in one place at the same time, and this brings me back,” he said.

Within all the emotion, there was sweltering heat.

The Springs Fire Department says 100 people suffered heat-related illness during the airshow.

They tell us 10 people had to be taken to the hospital, and many others were moved indoors to cool down.

A viewer reached out to us concerned about the disability accommodations during the hot temperatures.

She is visiting from New Mexico with her elderly parents

asked to remain anonymous.

“They had three or four vans that could take three people at a time, and all of us were standing there in the blistering sun,” she told me in a sound recording.

We brought her concerns to representatives from the airshow but have not heard back.

Fire Chief Randy Royal is warning the public tonight about another hot day tomorrow. He encourages guests to stay hydrated and take precautions.

We will continue to push for answers.

