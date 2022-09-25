Pikes Peak Regional Airshow breaks attendance record

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Pikes Peak Regional Airshow is back and broke records with their attendance levels. Thousands of people came onto a Colorado Springs Airport runway to watch planes new and old hit the skies.

John Henry is the lead volunteer at the WWII Museum of Aviation and helped organize the Airshow months in advance.

"We have the most fantastic airshow underway! We've got a fabulous crowd, the airplanes are in the air right now. This is a wonderful time," said Henry.

"You have to work months in advance to get these top military jets here. It takes a lot of planning to get to today," he continued.

Over 50 planes were on the runway for display and action as some took off into the skies. Older WWII models like the PBY-Catalina Bomber and the Beechcraft Model 18 C-45/SNB-5 flew loops around the crowds while newer F-35 Fighter jets showed off how fast they can go.

"They're all neat in their own respects," said the Pulscher family.

One little girl Dakota Turner was a newcomer to the airshow today, and a newcomer to most things in life. She still doesn't know what planes are but likes to sit on her dad's shoulders and watch them go by.

"She's enjoying it. She's still trying to figure out what she's seeing, but it's fun to see her point at the planes and follow them across the sky," said Kory Turner.

"Yeah, do you see the planes?" he asked Dakota during our interview.

First-timer to the show Bradeyn Briscoe draws inspiration from the planes and has big plans for his future.

"I really wanna be in the Air Force when I grow up. My dream plane is the F-18 Super Hornet," said Briscoe. He told us he had to convince his father to allow him to come out to the show today.

If you're considering going to the Airshow on Sunday, officials recommend arriving early to avoid long lines of traffic.

You can visit their website and buy tickets ahead of time.

