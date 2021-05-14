Pikes Peak Region Peace Officers Memorial Service to be held this morning

COLORADO SPRINGS — The annual Pikes Peak Region Peace Officers Memorial Service is going to be held this morning at 10 a.m. at Memorial Park.

As we continue National Police Week, today is a special day for those who have served and lived to protect their communities and loved ones. Since 1962, May 15th has been recognized as National Peace Officers Memorial Day.

Today’s annual Pikes Peak Region Peace Officers Memorial Service is being hosted by the Colorado Springs Police Department. Today’s a day that honors law enforcement officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty.

Today’s events will remember those who have given their lives to keep our community safer. And a special fallen hero will be included in today’s honors. Former El Paso County Sheriff Deputy Jeff Hopkins passed away from COVID-19 complications after serving our community for almost 20 years. Today, his memory will live on. Today’s memorial service will begin at 10 a.m. and it’s not open to the public due to the pandemic.

However, we will provide coverage on today’s memorial service throughout the day.