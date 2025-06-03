Pikes Peak prepares for the International Hill Climb with testing days

PIKES PEAK, Colo. (KOAA) — Pikes Peak is gearing up for a busy month of June as the snow begins to melt on America's Mountain.

This week, the mountain is hosting testing days in preparation for the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb.

The Race to the Clouds is an annual event held on Pikes Peak Highway, drawing drivers from around the world to compete on the 12-mile course featuring 156 turns and significant elevation gain.

This year's race is scheduled for June 22. With race week taking place June 17-20, including Fan Fest!

Due to the testing activities throughout the week, the highway will open to the public at 8:30 a.m. instead of its normal 7:30 a.m. opening time through June 8.

