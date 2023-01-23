Pikes Peak Outdoor Initiative wants to hear from locals

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Pikes Peak Outdoor Recreational Alliance is looking to hear from locals around Colorado to learn about how they think parks, trails, and open spaces should best be maintained.

Becky Leinweber, Executive Director of the group, spoke with me at the Garden of the Gods to tell more about the Pikes Peak Outdoor Initiative.

The group is looking to hear from people about how best to maintain, conserve, recreationally enjoy, and preserve the outdoors.

"When I'm out there, I don't mind other recreators, as long as we're being respectful for each other, as long as we realize this is a shared resource for all of us," said Leinweber.

One spectator who came to Garden of the Gods Alexa Magana has been living in the Springs for over a year and a half. She says she's fallen in love with the community and scenery nearby.

"It's like you don't want to leave. Every day you wake up you see a completely different landscape," said Magana. "The way how I see it, I'm concerned that my grandkids won't see it. I understand that we all want to come and enjoy the beauty, but we need more volunteers to be around".

The PPORA is having meetings every day this week. To learn more about when they are and what times they're happening, you can visit their website for more.

____

