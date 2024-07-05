Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo Parade returns Saturday morning

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado — Rodeo Week begins Saturday in Colorado Springs with the 81st Annual Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo Parade.

The event starts at 9:00 a.m. with a series of stick horse races at the intersection of Pikes Peak Avenue and Tejon Street. The parade will follow at 10:00 a.m.

More than 130 riders have signed up to ride horses or drive horse-drawn buggies and carriages down Tejon Street from St. Vrain to Vermijo.

Notable parade entries include the Pikes Peak Rangerettes, the Pikes Peak Range Riders, and the Range Rider Pivots.

Parade organizer John O'Donnell said the community event is the unofficial kick-off to the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo which begins Tuesday.

"It's nice to let people know about the western heritage. There's still some active ranches around here,'' O'Donnell said.

"We used to see cowboys walking downtown, I mean real cowboys that worked the ranches here. That's really the history of Colorado Springs, and we've grown up since then, but we don't want to forget where we came from."

There is no admission to come watch the parade. There are three public parking garages owned by the city within walking distance of the parade route where you can park all day for $5.

News 5 is a proud sponsor of the parade and our staff will be there Saturday morning to join in the fun.

