Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo Parade kicks off Saturday in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo kicks off next week but first, a parade will start the celebrations on Saturday. The parade will take off on St. Vrain Street and Tejon Street Saturday morning at 11 a.m. and will head south.

The parade will feature a lot of entertainment, including 120 horses, nine floats, two bands, and race car clubs.

It is free and open to the public. If you want to attend the parade on Saturday, be sure to arrive early to find parking.

Although the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo has stayed consistent since 1937, this is the first time the parade returns in three years, because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Honoring western heritage and bringing the community together, those who help to organize the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo are thrilled to have the parade back this year, kickstarting the big celebrations leading into the rodeo.

“Going to the parade on Saturday is a great family event. It’s downtown, it’s local. It gets everybody in the spirit ready for the rodeo. Put on your boots and hat, get out there, enjoy the festivities, and come back for the rodeo starting Tuesday,” said Laurie Carroll, a member of the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo Board of Directors.

