Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo Parade is back after three years

COLORADO SPRINGS — Saturday, July 8th was the annual Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo Parade in downtown Colorado Springs. This is the first time in three years that the rodeo has been able to have a parade since it was shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thousands of people were lined up South Tejon Street as 9 floats, 2 local bands, and 120 horses lined the street.

"I just look forward to spending time with my family, I've got my grandson, my great-granddaughter, great-granddaughter in law, a lot of range rider friends here," said James Williams, a member of the Pikes Peak Range Riders.

Several members of the News5 team were also at the parade with the KOAA float.

"We're so excited, we've got our cowboy hats on, our boots, and we're feeling good!" said Multimedia Journalist Lindsey Jensen.

"My favorite part has gotta be handing out candy to all the kids, they were so excited," said Producer Alexis Toler.

The Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo is happening from July 11th to July 15th. You can find tickets here.

