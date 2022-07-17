COLORADO SPRINGS — Saturday is the last day of the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo, and tickets have been sold out every night since it started on the 13th.

Those numbers can be attributed to fewer COVID-19 protocols, and a higher purse prize of $1 million, but one thing is for sure: there are lots of out-of-state visitors that love to come to the Rodeo.

Ralph Berry is a volunteer for the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo. He says he's loved his time working there and is shocked that anyone would decide not to come to the rodeo for a visit

"It's beautiful. Why would you not come here?", says Berry. He continues, "Oh they [visitors] love it. There are people that come out of town, they come every year. I drove people that came for 8 years straight".

Families like the Tarbell Family come to Colorado from Texas every year to see the rodeo. This is their fifth year enjoying the fun, and they don't plan on stopping anytime soon.

Trish Tarbell remarked, "Colorado is probably my favorite state, besides Texas".

Other families like the Boulton Family are on a week-long RV trip across the country. They're from South Carolina, and rodeos like these hold a special place in their hearts.

Their favorite parts are, "The animals, the horses, the cows, the tough guys, the little mutton busting. All of it is so fun. All the vendors, it's just a good time".

Laura Jensen and Chris Friedl are first-time visitors to the rodeo today.

"We watch the rodeo on TV and this is, this is awesome," Jensen said.

As exciting as the event was for them, being here in person meant more than just being entertained.

"You know we have so much respect for what these men and women do. And it's honestly such a privilege to be here, I'm still a little bit in shock," says Jensen.

