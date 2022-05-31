Pikes Peak National Cemetery welcomes crowds on Memorial Day

EL PASO COUNTY — This Memorial Day. volunteers at the Pikes Peak National Cemetery report as many visitors in one day as they have ever seen since the cemetery opened a little over three and half years ago. It started with a large crowd at a ceremony honoring those who gave their lives while serving our country.

“From the American Revolution to the Global War on Terrorism more than a million American Veterans have made the supreme sacrifice,” said Army Veteran and Keynote Speaker, Jay Bowen.

Flags were flying, guns and cannons rang out with salutes, wreaths were hung for each branch of the military, and taps was played.

One of the highest honors was a crowd showing respect by simply showing up. “We’re so blessed to have you here,” said Pete Tetley as he was about to offer the invocation. A year ago, only 50 were allowed to attend because of the pandemic.

Whether a large or small gathering the intent is the same. “Memorial Day is about gratitude and remembrance,” said Bowen, “It’s honoring the men and women who made It possible for us to gather here today.”

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.