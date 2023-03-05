Pikes Peak Marathon and Ascent registration opens

Registration for the Pikes Peak Marathon and Ascent on September 16-17 is open right now.

The 2,600-person race has been noted as one of the hardest athletic challenges in the country. The races regularly attract elite competitors from around the world.

“This race has an elevation gain of over 7800 feet starting in manitou springs and climbing to the summit of a 14,000-foot mountain is no easy challenge for anyone, even the elites," said Business Director Kathy Hubel.

Many local and global competitors like to train for 6-8 months before the race to get acclimated for the long distance at a high elevation.

“I think you need to come to this race almost prepared for anything," said 6-time Pikes Peak Marathon runner Michael Everson. “You'll not find a marathon like this anywhere”.

Last year, the event moved its race dates from August to September, hoping to have less congestion during tourist season. They also required all runners to bring their own water bottle and jacket.

“We fill those bottles for them as they go along, so we're reducing all that waste [on the mountain]," said Hubel.

You can register for the Marathon and Ascent online.

____

