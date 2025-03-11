Pikes Peak Library District's winter adult reading program underway

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Pikes Peak Library District's winter adult reading program is underway. Registration opened on February 1 and it runs through March 31.

Participants commit to reading 30 minutes a day for 30 days. They can also get credit for taking part in other library activities.

It's not too late to get involved because you can back log any reading you have done since February 1. To log what you've read, the library is offering paper trackers, or participants can track their pages online.

News5 spoke with a community member, Samantha Jorgensen, about why she decided to take part.

"You're getting older, you graduate from school and you fall out of reading, and what a cool opportunity to get back into reading," said Jorgensen. I think it's kind of bringing back that same kind of feeling is like, 'yes, I want to keep reading so I can be a part of something,'"

Participants receive a winter adult reading program tote bag when they register, and once complete, they will receive a mug and a Crumbl Cookies coupon.

