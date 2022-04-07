Pikes Peak Library District to host a homeschool resource fair for families

COLORADO SPRINGS — For the first time since before the pandemic, the Pikes Peak Library District is hosting a homeschool resource fair for families to attend at Library 21C on Friday, April 8 from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.

This is the biggest homeschool event of the year and it’s finally returning for the first time since 2019. The last time the fair was held, it boasted about 400 attendees.

Since the pandemic, many families have tried out some sort of homeschooling. This fair will provide resources for families who plan to continue to homeschool their children or who want to learn more.

The event will allow parents and guardians to speak with local exhibitors who offer education and extracurricular opportunities for students.

“I don’t think many families realize the number of resources available for homeschooling families. We are one of many homeschool enrichment programs, and there’s something to meet the needs of every family,” said Yvonne Padilla, Principal at Thrive Home School Academy.

50 vendors will attend, offering homeschooling services and support, art and science activities, sports groups, and tutoring.

“They can find out about fun activities that have groups of homeschoolers participating. We’ve had events like Soccer Buddies in the past, we have some martial arts groups coming,” said Joy Fleishhacker, senior librarian at Pikes Peak Library District, Library 21C.

But the event won’t just be informative, it will also be entertaining. Library 21C will host activities in their downstairs area that include a portable planetarium, provided by Thrive Home School Academy.

The school plans to offer educational demonstrations on constellations for families to enjoy.

“We do programs internally and we get to share this tomorrow. We can go inside, we can step back in time, and we can go forward in time. There are all sorts of things we can do,” said Dara Gardner, a science teacher at Thrive Home School Academy.

Another hands-on activity for families to engage in will be the Pikes Peak Children’s Museum’s movable exhibit.

For more information, visit here.