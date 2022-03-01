Watch
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

Pikes Peak Library District to begin distributing rapid COVID-19 tests, masks

Rapid COVID-19 tests
Pikes Peak Library District
Rapid COVID-19 tests
Posted at 1:59 PM, Mar 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-01 15:59:26-05

The Pikes Peak Library District will distribute rapid COVID-19 test kits along with N95 masks and surgical masks.

Beginning March 2, the Pikes Peak Library District will have a total of 13,500 test kits with thousands of masks to give out.

Masks and test kits will be available on a first-come, first-served basis at all open Library locations across El Paso County.

Each location will have 900 kits to hand out but there's a limit of two tests and five masks per person.

Individuals must be present for pick up but don't need to show identification or have a library card.

Library service hours vary by location. Both Cheyenne Mountain and Ute Pass libraries will begin distribution on Thursday.

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

NLP Promo

News Literacy Project tools to fight disinformation