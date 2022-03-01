Pikes Peak Library District to begin distributing rapid COVID-19 tests, masks

The Pikes Peak Library District will distribute rapid COVID-19 test kits along with N95 masks and surgical masks.

Beginning March 2, the Pikes Peak Library District will have a total of 13,500 test kits with thousands of masks to give out.

Masks and test kits will be available on a first-come, first-served basis at all open Library locations across El Paso County.

Each location will have 900 kits to hand out but there's a limit of two tests and five masks per person.

Individuals must be present for pick up but don't need to show identification or have a library card.

Library service hours vary by location. Both Cheyenne Mountain and Ute Pass libraries will begin distribution on Thursday.

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.