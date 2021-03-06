Pikes Peak Library District opens new location in Manitou Arts Center

MANITOU SPRINGS — A major partnership between the Manitou Arts Center and the Pikes Peak Library District is official.

The library held a grand opening Friday for its new location inside the Manitou Arts Center.

The partnership is a result of space opening up and the library needing to address ADA issued that had causes some concern at the old location.

"They have things that we could only dream of, and a chance to offer that to the public, anyone with a PPLD card, that's what important to us. Anyone that wants to learn, build, grow, try something new, it's free," Chief Librarian John Spears said.

The arts center maker space will be free to the public. They used to charge a $50 membership fee.