Pike's Peak Library District hosts homeschool resource fair for families

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — During the pandemic, many families were forced to do some version of homeschooling, and numbers show many families in our area stuck with it.

At the end of last year, the number of families in Colorado that homeschool had more than doubled. But navigating that can be a struggle.

This homeschool resource fair at Library 21C is bringing together families who have questions and those who have answers.

They thought it would be a temporary move during the pandemic and for various reasons it worked for thousands of kids and parents.

However, learning the ins and outs of homeschooling is not easy

Events like this bring together the needed resources in a one-stop.

Programs, demonstrations and activities are all shared by businesses that also offer tutoring and support services.

If you want more information on homeschooling resources reach out to the Pike's Peak Library District they are happy to help.

