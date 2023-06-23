Pikes Peak International Hill Climb Fan Fest roaring into action Friday

COLORADO SPRINGS — Race week for the 2023 Pikes Peak International Hill Climb has had a dashing start, as drivers have competed all week to qualify for race day on Sunday.

If you are looking to get a spot on the mountain to see the race, you are out of luck. All spectator tickets are sold out for this year. You can, however, still get a close look at the cars and the competitors Friday afternoon during Fan Fest.

The free event will take place in Downtown Colorado Springs between East Colorado Avenue and East Platte Avenue.

Parking might be limited, so it would be a good idea to review your options before heading out to the event.

Fan Fest Event Schedule:



5:00pm – Event begins

Event begins 5:30pm – Colorado Springs Powersports FMX Freestyle Motocross Practice (Weather permitting)

Colorado Springs Powersports FMX Freestyle Motocross Practice (Weather permitting) 6:00pm – 7:00pm – OPTIMA Batteries Fast 15 Autograph Session

OPTIMA Batteries Fast 15 Autograph Session 6:30pm – Colorado Springs Powersports FMX Freestyle Motocross Demo 1st Show (Weather permitting)

Colorado Springs Powersports FMX Freestyle Motocross Demo 1st Show (Weather permitting) 8:15pm – Colorado Springs Powersports FMX Freestyle Motocross Demo 2nd Show (Weather permitting)

Colorado Springs Powersports FMX Freestyle Motocross Demo 2nd Show (Weather permitting) 9:00pm – Event concludes

The setup for the official race takes place on Saturday. Sunday is race day with ticket holders allowed to enter beginning at 2:30 a.m.

The start line closes to the public at 5:00 a.m.

The cars begin running at 7:30 a.m. with a conclusion around 5:00 p.m.

Find more information at the official Pikes Peak International Hill Climb site.

