Pikes Peak Humane Society pushes City Council for 'At Risk' dangerous animal City Ordinance

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region went before the Colorado Springs City Council work session Monday morning to propose an "At risk" ordinance for potentially dangerous animals.

The ordinance, drafted by members of Animal Law Enforcement, would charge owners of aggressive dogs for less than serious attacks.

These types of attacks would include threatening behavior like growling, lunging, barking, or causing minor injuries like small scratches or minor puncture wounds.

The Pikes Peak Humane Society and Animal Law Enforcement argue that stricter penalties are required to put pet owners on notice and to help correct aggressive behavior before it becomes a bigger problem in the Colorado Springs area.

"With any of the ordinances that we enforce is making sure that these animals aren't becoming a nuisance in the community," said Lindsey Vigna, Assistant Direction of Animal Law Enforcement. "You know public safety is our number one concern, and something we're continuing to look at."

Vigna says out of the 178 dangerous animal violations issued in El Paso County in 2022, only 70 were written into Colorado Springs Municipal Court.

