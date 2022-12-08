Pikes Peak hosts first Holiday Tree Giveaway Program

COLORADO SPRINGS — Pikes Peak and the United States Forest Service are hosting their first Holiday Tree Giveaway Program.

Families have already been selected to participate in the program. The program allows the invited families to choose a tree to cut from Pike National Forest.

“We are excited for the inaugural year of the Holiday Tree Giveaway Program,” said Skyler Rorabaugh, Pikes Peak – America’s Mountain Manager. “This program was a vision of retired USFS Lands, Special Uses, and Minerals Staff Officer, Jeff Hovermale. Jeff wanted to create an opportunity for families to visit their national forest lands and experience the beauty of the natural world with their loved ones. This inspired us to create this free holiday tree program.”

Some local organizations have donated tree stands, holiday lights and ornaments. Trees will be delivered to families who aren't able to make the event.

