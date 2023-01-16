Pikes Peak Habitat for Humanity shows support for Martin Luther King Jr. Day

COLORADO SPRINGS — Today local volunteers helped out at nonprofits and showed their support for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

News5's Ashley Portillo was at Pikes Peak Habitat for Humanity Restore, where dozens of volunteers came out to help wherever it's needed.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day is the only holiday designated as a national day of service.

Pikes Peak Habitat for Humanity was one of the local non-profits that got some extra help. The non-profit works to ensure people have a home to live in.

They say many families, including Black Americans, still face obstacles to home ownership.

“Martin Luther King was about working with people who need help, lifting the oppressed, and this is a place where justice for housing and housing really matters,” explained Kim Hockman, a volunteer.

Dr. King was passionate about fighting for systemic change and bettering his community.

He coined the phrase the beloved community, a community that includes diversity.

In fact, Habitat for Humanity says they are rooted in the ideals embodied by Dr. King.

Pikes Peak Habitat for Humanity is hosting a series of initiatives to give back this month.

The building of the beloved community initiative kicked off today but it's also going on until Feb. 5.

Find more information here.

