Pikes Peak Habitat for Humanity celebrates the 20th anniversary of its store called, 'ReStore'

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Pikes Peak Habitat for Humanity celebrated a big milestone Wednesday.

It's the 20th anniversary of one of its second-hand stores called "ReStore" near downtown Colorado Springs.

Habitat for Humanity is a non-profit organization operating globally in over 70 countries. Since its inception in 1976, Habitat for Humanity has helped 46 million people by developing better living conditions and quality of life.

The organization works with families, communities, volunteers, and partners to create more sustainable living situations for those who need more affordable and safe homes. Habitat for Humanity advocates for policy reform to remove systemic barriers that prevent historically underserved families from accessing adequate and affordable shelter.

While Habitat for Humanity is recognized globally, one not-so-distant store, Habitat for Humanity Pikes Peak’s ReStore, is being recognized a bit more, for its hard work and dedication to helping the Colorado Springs community upon its 20th anniversary.

ReStore is a store that takes donations from the public and repurposes them into resources for people who need affordable goods and items for their homes.

“Thank you,” said Toby Drury, Pikes Peak Habitat Director of ReStores. “Thank you for being a part of the Habitat process, whether it be donating something to us, purchasing something from us, volunteering with us, or just spreading the word about what Pikes Peak Habitat does in our community.”

According to Pikes Peak Habitat for Humanity, the ReStore South location has been an integral part of the mission in El Paso County over the last 20 years as the group has built 128 homes in that time.

To see the list of ReStore’s Donation Guidelines visit here.

In celebration of its 20th anniversary, ReStore is offering 20% off a single item in a purchase from Jan. 18 to Feb. 5.

Restore’s hours of operation are Monday - Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. However, the donation dock’s hours are only Monday - Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

If you feel as if you want to contribute to ReStore differently, you can also volunteer at the store Monday - Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Rules and regulations can be found here if you are interested in volunteering.

Pikes Peak Habitat for Humanity said it is proud of its Restore South location and its ability to continue to serve greater El Paso County even after 20 years of helping the local community find affordable housing and living.

