Pikes Peak Derby Dames without a place to compete as new proposal for Colorado Springs City Auditorium moves forward

COLORADO SPRINGS — For more than a decade, the Pikes Peak Derby Dames have practiced and competed at the Colorado Springs City Auditorium.

"The wooden floors have been great for roller skating and rollerblading and there is ample seating for decent size crowds," said Natalie Wirt, Pikes Peak Derby Dames.

Last year, the City Auditorium shut down to house the homeless who tested positive COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the Dame's also put a pause to rolling.

One year later, and the Dame's are ready to lace-up again.

"We are really trying to rebuild from the bottom up and get back to it," said Jessica Virkler, Pikes Peak Derby Dames.

However, they may not have an arena to call "theirs."

A $50 million proposal to upgrade the City Auditorium is moving forward.

The Colorado Springs Community Cultural Collective, a local non-profit, has a mission to take the building space into the future.

"Not only would we be preserving it, her, the building, but we would be energizing her in a way that would elevate our entire community," said Linda Weise, CSCCC.

The proposal not only has the Derby Dames wondering what's next, but also many organizations that utilized the space for years.

"If you talk to people around town, the memories they have in this place," said Dave Wessner, Friends of City Auditorium.

