Pikes Peak Crime Stoppers establishes new reward fund

COLORADO SPRINGS — Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers announced the establishment of a new 'Crime Stoppers Reward Fund' today.

The fund was established to increase rewards for tipsters "for information leading to the arrests of wanted persons.'

According to PPACS, larger rewards bring in more tips, which helps local law enforcement solve crimes.

The fund will "raise reward levels... for information on high profile crimes or wanted persons," PPACS announced in the press release.

If you would like to contribute to the new reward fund, you can mail a donation to this address:

PPACS, P.O. Box 446

Colorado Springs, Colorado 80901

OR donate online by going to www.crimestop.net and clicking on the donate button.

