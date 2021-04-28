Pikes Peak Community College helps active-duty students

COLORADO SPRINGS — Pikes Peak Community College's Department of Military and Veteran Programs recently started offering a new scholarship, known as the MilCap scholarship, that ensures active-duty military students who use tuition assistance funding will not have out of pocket tuition costs.

I spoke with a senior student who said Pikes Peak Community College is dedicated to helping out active-duty students and they didn’t want cost to stop students from enrolling. He said the college has helped him grow in his studies, all while saving time and money.

The College also offers a program where service members and veterans can have all of the education and training that they’ve done in the military transfer over to college credit.

“As a human resource specialist in the military and really into the business program, I was able to transfer eighteen credits from my JST into civilian education which helped further my degree program,” said Ty Upshaw, a senior at Pikes Peak Community College.

“I’m very appreciative. As I continue my educational track, I had the opportunity to work with veterans, soldiers, dependents and civilians and kind of help them along as I was helped along in the same way,” said Upshaw. The MilCap Scholarship has opened new doors for active military students enrolled in the Colorado Community College system.

Since the scholarship has become available, the Colorado Community College system has announced all online classes for active-duty military students will have a set rate of 250 dollars per credit hour at all community colleges starting in the fall.

Anyone interested in applying for the MilCap scholarship should visit www.ppcc.edu.

