Pikes Peak Cog Railway is on track to open to the public on Thursday

MANITOU SPRINGS — All aboard the Pikes Peak Cog Railway!

After years of planning, research and construction, the Cog Railway will be open to the public starting Thursday.

"It's been a roller coaster. We have had some ups and some downs," said Ted Johnson, Broadmoor Pikes Peak Cog Railway, Assistant GM.

"It's been really exciting to see all of it come together. I am excited to see people's faces when they come off," said Krista Heinicke, Public Relations and Communications Manager for The Broadmoor.

On Wednesday, the team had to finish some final touches.

"Now you know, as we get closer to crossing the finish line tomorrow morning, it is just all the little things that still need to get done to make this project a crescendo," said Johnson.

Johsnon says this is not a reinvention, but a renovation.

The nine mile trip up Pikes Peak will run the same route, and you might see some familiar faces.

"We are bringing back our conductors, who are the ones who give the spiels, and talk about the history, geology, and corny jokes we are known for," said Johnson.

Johnson also says the trip will be a multi-generational experience.

"We get a lot of customers who come back as grandparents, because they rode it as parents, and now they are bringing their grandchildren back," said Johnson.

It is the same familiar route, on an all new set of tracks.

"Tomorrow when that train pulls out with customers, it will be a sense of relief," said Johnson.

The official ribbon cutting ceremony is set for June 30th, the Cog's 130 anniversary.

To purchase tickets click here.

_____

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App

Youtube | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter