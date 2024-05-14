Watch Now
PikeRide has doubled the number of its participants in first quarter of the year

PIkeRide e-bikes
PikeRide's new orange and white e-bikes
Posted at 1:21 PM, May 14, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-14 15:21:50-04

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — PikeRide, a Colorado Springs non-profit reports that the number of people using their electric bikes has doubled in a single quarter of the year alone.

The organization leases affordable electric bikes that allow people to have a means of clean energy transportation that can be used in various locations in Colorado Springs.

Those who have been leasing the bikes have road a reported 1,548 miles in the first quarter of 2024.

Those interested in the program will have to pay $25 a month.

PikeRide says the increase in people riding their bikes shows the need for more affordable transportation in the Colorado Springs area.
