PikeRide has doubled the number of its participants in first quarter of the year

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — PikeRide, a Colorado Springs non-profit reports that the number of people using their electric bikes has doubled in a single quarter of the year alone.

The organization leases affordable electric bikes that allow people to have a means of clean energy transportation that can be used in various locations in Colorado Springs.

Those who have been leasing the bikes have road a reported 1,548 miles in the first quarter of 2024.

Those interested in the program will have to pay $25 a month.

PikeRide says the increase in people riding their bikes shows the need for more affordable transportation in the Colorado Springs area.

