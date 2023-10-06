SOUTHERN COLORADO — A local nonprofit is helping to provide transportation for those who could use the helping hand.

Pike Ride is providing 50 residents with a low-cost monthly e-bike to use.

The program helps ease transportation burdens in Colorado Springs for those who earn less than 80% of the city’s median income. Pike Ride has partnered with the Colorado Energy Office to create this program. I spoke with Larry Gerstner, a biker who recently lost his car due to hardship. Larry is one of the first people to receive a bike. He’s 71 years old but feels like a kid again.

“It feels like I’m young again. You know, that’s what it does because it’s a sense of independence that you gained when you were a youngster, first on a tricycle and now on a bicycle and a lot of it takes me back,” said Gerstner.

“It sure is helping you know with errands and so forth and so on, but also my health. I’ve lost 20 pounds in the last couple of months.”

Larry says having transportation has improved his well-being and he is thankful for the opportunity to lease a bike. The bike lease costs 25 dollars a month for those who are opted into the program.

Right now, you can apply for a pike ride e-bike. For a link to that application, head here.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.