Piece of space history now in Pueblo

PUEBLO — A piece of space history is now in Pueblo.

The Weisbrod Aircraft Museum now has the Delta 2 Rocket on display. It's been launched more than 150 times by NASA.

The rocket is also responsible for launching the Air Force's first GPS satellites into space.

"It's lucky first of all and we are thrilled to have the only one in existence where it could have gone anywhere. But since we are 11 miles from where it was sitting, we escort it and we are happy to have it," Space Exhibit Museum Curator Steve Janssen said.

A formal ceremony for the rocket exhibit will be held on July 24.