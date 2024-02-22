Watch Now
Pickleball group in Pueblo proves that age is just a number

Posted at 6:07 AM, Feb 22, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-22 08:44:52-05

PUEBLO, Colo. — A group of recreational pickleball players in Pueblo are celebrating several milestone birthdays amongst their pickleball crew.

Debbie Trujillo, a member of the pickleball group, said that in the next three months they are going to be celebrating several members' birthdays who are into their eighties.

Pickleball has proven to be a foundation in creating a fun community where they can socialize, exercise, and uphold that competitive spirit sports so often offers us.

The group regularly meets up to three times a week at the YMCA in Pueblo to hone their pickleballing skills, and hangout with each other.

The group encourages players to get out there and play pickleball, and if you see them make sure to tell them happy birthday!

