Piano students compete at Broadmoor

Posted at 10:30 PM, Jan 08, 2022
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado — The United States International Duo Piano Competition is taking place this weekend at the Broadmoor Hotel. The event features local, national, and international piano students of every age and skill level.

USIDPC CEO Linda King explained that performers compete in 12 different categories and the winners are judged strictly on their performance.

"The thing I love about this competition is it has heart. People can come in it's like home," King said. "You don't feel the tension being here. It's like I say, everyone is welcome to come, our doors will be open to you."

This is the 23rd year that the event has taken place in Colorado Springs. The goal is to promote music from all over the world.

