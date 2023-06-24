Watch Now
Photo Gallery: A look back at Roe v. Wade overturn protests from one year ago

Protesters gathered outside of city hall and marched through Colorado Springs one year ago in response to the overturn of Roe v. Wade by the Supreme Court.

PROTEST_1040453.jpg Protesters gather outside of city hall one year ago in response to the overturn of Roe v. Wade by the Supreme Court.Photo by: Marcus Cocova PROTEST_1040524.jpg Onlookers from 2022's Fan Fest event watch as protesters march through the downtown area in response to the overturn of Roe v. Wade by the Supreme Court.Photo by: Marcus Cocova PROTEST_1040465.jpg Protesters gather outside of city hall one year ago in response to the overturn of Roe v. Wade by the Supreme Court.Photo by: Marcus Cocova PROTEST_1040483.jpg Protesters gather outside of city hall one year ago in response to the overturn of Roe v. Wade by the Supreme Court.Photo by: Marcus Cocova PROTEST_1040541.jpg Protesters gather outside of city hall one year ago in response to the overturn of Roe v. Wade by the Supreme Court.Photo by: Marcus Cocova PROTEST_1040491.jpg Protesters gather outside of city hall one year ago in response to the overturn of Roe v. Wade by the Supreme Court.Photo by: Marcus Cocova PROTEST_1040437.jpg Protesters gather outside of city hall one year ago in response to the overturn of Roe v. Wade by the Supreme Court.Photo by: Marcus Cocova PROTEST_1040475.jpg Protesters gather outside of city hall one year ago in response to the overturn of Roe v. Wade by the Supreme Court.Photo by: Marcus Cocova

