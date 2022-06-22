SOUTHERN COLORADO — Parents in Southern Colorado now have the choice of two vaccines for their children five and under. Although there are a few differences, experts say there is no wrong decision between the two.

The Moderna vaccine is given in two 25-microgram doses one month apart. Children six months to five years old can receive the dose.

The Pfizer vaccine is available for children six months to four years old. A previous dosage of Pfizer was already approved for children ages five to 18 years old. The vaccine approved is available in three 3-microgram doses, with a 3-week interval between the first two doses and at least 8 weeks after the second dose.

Jody Carrillo, Interim Program Manager for the Pueblo Health Department Clinic, said having a discussion with a health provider can make the decision easier for parents.

“We would talk about the child's health history, review how they did with previous vaccines, and then talk to them about the manufacturing of both Moderna and Pfizer and how similar they are,” she said.

The Pueblo Health Department is holding vaccine clinics for children six months to 5 years old each Monday starting on June 27 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. The clinic will offer both Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

The El Paso County Public Health Department is also holding vaccination clinics at various times starting June 21.

