Pfizer booster shots available for those eligible in Teller County

TELLER COUNTY — Under guidelines from the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, anyone eligible to receive a Pfizer booster for COVID-19 may schedule an appointment with Teller County Public Health.

The health guidance allows for the following to receive a booster shot:



People 65 years of age and older and residents in long-term care settings should receive a booster shot of the Pfizer vaccine

People ages 50-64 with underlying medical conditions should receive a booster shot of the Pfizer vaccine

People ages 18-49 with underlying medical conditions may receive a booster shot of the Pfizer vaccine

People ages 18-49 who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting may receive a booster dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

Only people who fall in the above categories and received their full vaccination with the Pfizer doses at least 6 months ago may apply for an appointment. If you received the Moderna or J&J vaccine you are not eligible for the Pfizer booster.

Schedule an appointment by clicking here - Teller County Public Health - or call 719-687-6416 for assistance with scheduling your appointment.

There are multiple appointment windows open for people who are looking to receive the J&J, Moderna, or Pfizer vaccines. CLICK HERE

The FDA is currently in the process of reviewing Moderna's application for a booster shot. In August, the White House recommended that all fully vaccinated Americans seek out a booster starting the week of Sept. 20. However, that time frame has passed with a meeting set for mid-October to consider approval for Moderna.

The company says it is also in the process of developing a single-shot vaccine that could serve as a COVID-19 booster shot and a flu shot.

Johnson & Johnson (J&J) announced Tuesday that it has submitted data to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to support the use of a booster shot of its COVID-19 vaccine in Americans 18 years of age and older.

Many in the U.S. have received an initial dose of the J&J vaccine since it was granted emergency use authorization by the FDA in February of this year.

Now, researchers at J&J say studies have shown that a booster of their COVID-19 vaccine increases levels of protection for those who have received their shot to 94%.

Specifically, J&J says a study found a booster of its vaccine given 56 days after the primary dose provided 94% protection against symptomatic COVID-19 in the U.S. and 100% protection against severe or critical COVID-19 at least 14 days post-booster vaccination.

