Peyton veterinarian's office burns in the early hours of Monday morning

Kevin Reynolds KOAA
Posted at 12:33 PM, Mar 25, 2024
PEYTON, Colo. — The Peyton Fire Protection District reported a structure fire near Hank's Grove in the early hours of Monday morning.

Peyton Fire Protection District responded to the call alongside the Calhan Fire Department, Ellicot Fire Department, Black Forest Fire Department, and Falcon Fire Department with Peyton assuming the monitoring role after the situation had been dealt with.

Upon arrival, the agencies found a veterinarian's office in a double-wide mobile home on fire.

There were no human inhabitants, but two cats were in the building and remain missing as of the time this article was written.

The building was burned to the ground, but nearby stables were safe according to crews on the scene.

Due to heavy winds and low temperatures, all agencies aside from Peyton were cleared out.

The fire is contained but not out at the time of writing.

KOAA will provide updates as we receive them.
