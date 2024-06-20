Peyton RV campground failed rezoning, but county commissioners could approve anyway

PEYTON — Rezoning for a 35-acre RV campground in Peyton was not approved by the El Paso County Commission Thursday.

The board of county commissioners will have the final say on July 25th.

About a half mile of the proposed Rv campground rests the corner store at the intersection of Highway 24 and Peyton Highway.

"[The campground] could bring in more customers, they're putting their own store in there that's going to carry what I carry," said owner, Bonnie Kattau.

Kattau isn't convinced the proposed RV campground would be good for her business or the community's safety.

"You start bringing in campers, we don't know 'em, they're not part of our family and they're not going to be around for very long and I don't know what they're going to bring with them," said Kattau.

Property owner, Scott Smith, said campers would not be allowed to stay more than two weeks at a time and follow strict open fire and trash rules.

Smith said the ADA-accessible, 35-acre, 100-space RV campground would be resort-like.

"We're going to have some glamping opportunities, so there's some really cool things with some Conestoga wagons and really fancy safari tents," said Smith. "I mean we got a vision that is kind of exciting."

Many who oppose this project came to the county's planning commission meeting. Some argue its location would cause traffic and noise problems and worry about clientele.

"We fully intend on being good neighbors," said Smith. "Unfortunately, there are a lot of older campgrounds out there that really are places that become permanent housing solutions and it's unfortunate that we've been compared to those."

For Kattau, relocating is now top of mind.

"I can only imagine what I think it's going to bring and that will determine whether I sell or not and move, because I don't want the commercialism, that's why I live where I live," said Kattau.

___





History of the Western Street Breakfast The annual Western Street Breakfast kicks off the rodeo season in the Pikes Peak Region and the history behind the event. History behind the Western Street Breakfast and traditions behind the event

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.