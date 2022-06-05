Peyton man killed in crash near Peterson Space Force Base

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado — A 20-year-old man from Peyton died Saturday morning in a traffic crash near Peterson Space Force Base. Colorado State Troopers report the wreck happened at the intersection of Space Village Avenue and Air Lane at approximately 11:40 a.m.

The crash investigation indicates that the man was heading south on Air Lane when he failed to yield to the oncoming westbound traffic on Space Village and he was hit broadside. The force of the collision pushed the two vehicles into a third vehicle.

An 18-year-old woman from Fountain and a 46-year-old man from Colorado Springs were also injured in the crash. Troopers say both were evaluated by paramedics at the scene and treated for minor injuries.

The intersection was closed for approximately 2 and a half hours for the accident investigation. Troopers do not believe that alcohol, drugs, or excessive speed were contributing factors in the crash.

