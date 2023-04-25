Peterson Space Force Base's east gate closed for construction

PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, CO — The east gate of Peterson Space Force Base is closed until further notice as construction on a new gate began Monday.

The base expects the project to last a total of three months to complete.

The old east gate will have limited operating hours during construction and sits south of the current gate on Marksheffel Road adjacent to the base exchange. These temporary gate hours are below.:

Old east gate: Inbound Traffic Only

Monday - Friday: 6 a.m. - 9 a.m.

Commercial Vehicles with DBIDS Cards

Monday - Friday: 6 a.m. - 2 p.m.

North Gate: Inbound and Outbound Traffic

Monday to Friday 6 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday 7:30 a.m.–6 p.m.

West Gate: Inbound and Outbound

Open 24 hours

The commercial vehicle search area is open

Monday to Friday 6 a.m.– 4 p.m.

Saturday 6 a.m.–noon

____

