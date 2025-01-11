Peterson Space Force Base is sending an Air Force Reserves Unit to help with the California fires

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Peterson Space Force Base announced that they will send an Air Force Reserves Unit to assist with the fires in Los Angeles County.

Officials say that the 302d Airlift Wing was called to action by the U.S. Northern Command on Thursday, January 9, to provide support.

Three other National Guard units from around the country will also be sending support to southern California.

Peterson SFB will send the 302 AW, the only Air Force Reserves Unit "assigned to this special mission." Aircraft with this unit will use the U.S. Forest Service-owned Modular Airborne Fire Fighting Systems (MAFFS).

Peterson SFB states, "a MAFFS unit can discharge wire or fire retardant - 3,000 gallons weighing 27,000 pounds - in less than five seconds. The retardant can cover an area one-quarter of a mile long and 100 feet wide. After the plane discharges its load, it can be refilled in less than 12 minutes back at the tanker base."

News5's Shawn Shanle

According to Peterson SFB, "each flying unit stores and is ready to activate two of the MAFFS units for a total of eight nationwide."

The additional National Guard units being sent are listed below;



146 AW in Channel Islands, Air National Guard Base in California

152 AW in Reno, Nevada

153 AW in Cheyenne, Wyoming





Matthew Livelsberger: The Colorado Springs Man Found Inside The Las Vegas Cybertruck Residents living in an east Colorado Springs townhome complex shared their disbelief after learning one of their neighbors was suspected of detonating explosives inside a Cybertruck in Las Vegas on New Year's Day. Matthew Livelsberger: the Springs man found inside the Las Vegas cybertruck

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.