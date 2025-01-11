Watch Now
Peterson Space Force Base is sending an Air Force Reserves Unit to help with the California fires

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Peterson Space Force Base announced that they will send an Air Force Reserves Unit to assist with the fires in Los Angeles County.

Officials say that the 302d Airlift Wing was called to action by the U.S. Northern Command on Thursday, January 9, to provide support.

Three other National Guard units from around the country will also be sending support to southern California.

Peterson SFB will send the 302 AW, the only Air Force Reserves Unit "assigned to this special mission." Aircraft with this unit will use the U.S. Forest Service-owned Modular Airborne Fire Fighting Systems (MAFFS).

Peterson SFB states, "a MAFFS unit can discharge wire or fire retardant - 3,000 gallons weighing 27,000 pounds - in less than five seconds. The retardant can cover an area one-quarter of a mile long and 100 feet wide. After the plane discharges its load, it can be refilled in less than 12 minutes back at the tanker base."

302 AW Aircraft Gear

According to Peterson SFB, "each flying unit stores and is ready to activate two of the MAFFS units for a total of eight nationwide."

The additional National Guard units being sent are listed below;

  • 146 AW in Channel Islands, Air National Guard Base in California
  • 152 AW in Reno, Nevada
  • 153 AW in Cheyenne, Wyoming


