Peterson Space Force Base celebrates its special soldiers on K-9 Veterans Day

COLORADO SPRINGS — Working dogs that serve in the military received honors Thursday for K-9 Veterans Day. News5 got the chance to meet those K-9 soldiers who work for the security force at Peterson Space Force Base.

The K-9's in this unit serve in security roles at all of the military bases in Colorado Springs and around the world. The handlers showed off the obedience, agility, and tactical training the dogs go through as part of their role in the military.

Handlers say that the bond between them and their canines is one built from trust and working together for days and sometimes years on end.

"As you progress you really start to see that bond start to develop, especially when you've been paired together for a couple years. My last working dog we deployed together and we shared the same room for six months, so you can imagine that bond really grew from that entire experience." Technical Sergeant Cody Lake, Kennel Master at Peterson Space Force Base

Right now, 14 K-9 soldiers are serving at Peterson and two are deployed overseas.

