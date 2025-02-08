Watch Now
Peterson SFB hosts ceremony to celebrate renovations on Broadmoor Hangar

The hanger was originally built in 1930 and served multiple roles over the years as Peterson grew over time. The space force will now use the building for intelligence gathering.
PETERSON SFB — Peterson Space Force Base is marking the renovation of the Broadmoor Hangar from a historic building to a new center for space warfare.

A ceremony on Friday signified the official start of the Space Force using the building for intelligence gathering.

Guardians from multiple squadrons will work in the Broadmoor Hangar in roles involving intelligence and data analysis to help the United States monitor the space capabilities of hostile powers.

The United States Space Force spent 3.5 million dollars to renovate the Broadmoor hangar to serve its needs for space warfare.



