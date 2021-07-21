Peterson, Schriever AFB, and Cheyenne Mountain Air Force Station to be renamed

COLORADO SPRINGS — Three U.S. Air Force bases will adopt new monikers to become U.S. Space Force bases. The bases that will be renamed are Schriever Space Force Base, Peterson Space Force Base, and Cheyenne Mountain Space Force Station.

The U.S. Air Force says they're making the change in order to shine a light on the bases' role in U.S. Space Force. In a press release, they said the "three installations are home to vital parts of the nation’s space control, surveillance and command missions." U.S. Space Force is the nation's newest military branch.

There will be an official renaming ceremony on Monday, July 26. at Peterson Air Force Base. U.S. Space Force Gen. John “Jay” Raymond, chief of space operations, will preside over the ceremony, along with USSF Col. Zachary “Shay” Warakomski, Peterson-Schriever Garrison commander.

According to the press release, Peterson is home to Space Operations Command, Schriever hosts Joint Task Force-Space Defense, and Cheyenne Mountain helps operate a number of "sensitive" space-related missions.

