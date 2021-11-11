Peterson and Schriever Space Force Bases holding readiness exercises from November 15 to November 18

COLORADO SPRINGS — Peterson Space Force Base, Schriever Space Force Base, and Cheyenne Mountain Space Force Base will be holding readiness exercises from November 15 to November 18.

For people living near the bases, this could mean hearing simulated gunshots, loud booms, sirens, or the sight of smoke. If you travel on and off the base, there might be temporary gate closures or blocked roads on base.

According to Space Force, the exercises are "intended to ensure forces have and use the proper techniques, tactics, and procedures as they protect the missions of the installations and the on-base communities."

The Army and Air Force Exchange Service facilities plan to remain open.

