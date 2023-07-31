Person suspected of shooting Pueblo man and dog arrested in New Mexico

PUEBLO — A person suspected to be involved in the shooting of a man and his dog in Pueblo is said by Pueblo Police Department (PPD) to have been arrested in Las Vegas, New Mexico for an unrelated crime.

UPDATE:

The suspect of this homicide has been taken into custody in Las Vegas, New Mexico for an unrelated crime. More information regarding the Pueblo Police Departments investigation will follow as it becomes available. https://t.co/7YNcJQA0qT — Pueblo Police Department (@PuebloPolice1) July 31, 2023

On Saturday around 9:55 p.m., PPD said it was told that a person and a dog had been shot on Berkley Avenue. A man was found dead at the scene. His dog was also found wounded.

The dog was transported to Colorado Springs where veterinary professionals determined it was fatally wounded, according to PPD, the dog was then put down "humanely."

The victim and suspect have not yet been identified by PPD.

PPD is currently investigating the initial incident as a homicide. PPD is asking anyone with information about this incident to contact Pueblo Police dispatch at (719) 553-2502 or Detective Joe Cardona at (719) 553-3385.

