Person assaulted in a convenience store on S Nevada Ave Saturday morning

COLORADO SPRINGS — On Saturday, May 25 at about 8:47 a.m., Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) officers were sent to a convenience store at 1000 S Nevada Ave due to reports of an assault in progress.

Upon arriving on the scene, CSPD officers found that one person had been assaulted by two male suspects. The alleged victim had serious bodily injuries as a result of the assault.

The alleged victim was later taken to a local hospital.

Later around 9:52 a.m., Officer R. Gonzalez was looking for the suspects downtown and located them walking around 1600 S. Nevada Ave.

Deonte Bridges and Kristopher Jackson-Smith were identified as the ones who allegedly committed the assault and were arrested for felony assault.

___





Lake Pueblo State Park opens new pond for swimming, no motorized vessels allowed Lake Pueblo State Park has opened a new area for people who want to get away from fishing boats and jetskis. Lake Pueblo State Park opens new pond for swimming, no motorized vessels allowed

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.