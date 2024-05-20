Person and dog dead following early morning fire in Cañon City

CAÑON CITY, Colo. — A person and dog are dead following an early morning fire Monday according to the Cañon City Area Fire Protection District.

The district was called to a fire around 4:15 a.m. to fire near South 4th Street and Highland Avenue.

Crews said when they arrived they found a travel camper and an attached vehicle on fire. Crews were able to contain the fire to the area and on their primary search of the camper found the dead dog and a person who has yet to be identified.

The cause and origin of the fire are under investigation with the help of the Fremont County Sheriff's Office and the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control.

____

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.