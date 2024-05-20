Watch Now
Person and dog dead following early morning fire in Cañon City

Deadly fire in Cañon City
Cañon City Area Fire Protection District
The scene of a trailer where a person and dog were found dead following an early morning fire on Monday, May 20th, 2024.
Deadly fire in Cañon City
Posted at 2:43 PM, May 20, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-20 16:43:26-04

CAÑON CITY, Colo. — A person and dog are dead following an early morning fire Monday according to the Cañon City Area Fire Protection District.

The district was called to a fire around 4:15 a.m. to fire near South 4th Street and Highland Avenue.

Crews said when they arrived they found a travel camper and an attached vehicle on fire. Crews were able to contain the fire to the area and on their primary search of the camper found the dead dog and a person who has yet to be identified.

The cause and origin of the fire are under investigation with the help of the Fremont County Sheriff's Office and the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control.
____

