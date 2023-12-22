Permanent restraining order issued against Pueblo Co middle school teacher

PUEBLO COUNTY — A Pueblo County teacher accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student has consented to a permanent restraining order to prevent any contact with his alleged victim and the juvenile's mother.

While D70 did not release the name of the teacher, News 5 independently confirmed that the teacher is 47-year-old Russell Davis. As Davis agreed to the order, no testimony was given in the courtroom to detail why the family was seeking the court's intervention.

The judge ruled the order covers the alleged victim's home and D70's Skyview Middle School school, where Davis was employed as an art teacher.

As of late November, Davis was placed on administrative leave with a recommendation for immediate termination of employment. The district has not released any further information on Davis' employment status.

The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office has confirmed an investigation is underway and that no arrests have been made.

