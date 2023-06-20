Pepsico hosts ceremonial groundbreaking for new 'state-of-the-art' distribution center

COLORADO SPRINGS — Pepsico Beverages North America (PBNA) hosted a ceremonial groundbreaking in anticipation of a new state-of-the-art distribution center in Colorado Springs.

Upon its predicted completion in early 2024, the new 115,000-square-foot facility is expected to span 12 acres, which is about the size of 12 football fields. Below is a list of how some of the facility's space will be utilized:



6,500 square feet dedicated to office space

4,000 square feet for fleet vehicles

1,800 square feet for Pepsi Equipment Services

According to the company, the state-of-the-art center is also proposed to include several types of "industry-leading" features, including a roof designed to support future solar power which will be used to charge delivery fleet pallet jacks, motion-controlled LED light fixtures, and more.

This new facility is a part of PBNA's longer-term, sustainable investment to bring positive environmental advances to Colorado and beyond.

The new location will expand supply chain operations for popular brands like Pepsi, Celcius, Rockstar, and Gatorade, which will "boost future growth" both in Colorado Springs and Southern Colorado as a whole.

Several members of PBNA leadership and high-ranking members of the community came out to attend the event, including Shawn Early, Marketing Director of PBNA.

Additional details about hiring, technological innovation, facility operations, and community initiatives are to be announced at a later date.

