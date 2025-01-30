People with special needs pick out prom dresses for annual Night to Shine event

COLORADO SPRINGS — People with special needs got the chance to pick out a prom dress Wednesday for the annual Night to Shine event.
Something New Boutique invited attendees ages 14 and up to come pick out a gown for the special night. The dresses were donated by members of the community.
Night to Shine is put on by the Tim Tebow Foundation. According to the foundation's website, this is an "unforgettable worldwide celebration event, centered on God's love, honoring and valuing people with special needs."
Something New stylists also donated their time to make sure those who came looking for a dress left looking their best.
"So, the entire month of January, people brought in their gowns to donate, and we kind of partnered and linked arms together with our resources so that we could give even more gowns away this year," said Mindi Linscombe, Owner of Something New Boutique.
Night to Shine will be held on February 7 at three Colorado Springs area churches.
