Watch Now
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

People with special needs pick out prom dresses for annual Night to Shine event

Those who are benefiting from the donation got the chance to come try on dresses and say yes to the one they loved. Night to Shine in Colorado Springs will be held on February 7th.
Posted

COLORADO SPRINGS — People with special needs got the chance to pick out a prom dress Wednesday for the annual Night to Shine event.

Something New Boutique invited attendees ages 14 and up to come pick out a gown for the special night. The dresses were donated by members of the community.

Night to Shine is put on by the Tim Tebow Foundation. According to the foundation's website, this is an "unforgettable worldwide celebration event, centered on God's love, honoring and valuing people with special needs."

Something New stylists also donated their time to make sure those who came looking for a dress left looking their best.

"So, the entire month of January, people brought in their gowns to donate, and we kind of partnered and linked arms together with our resources so that we could give even more gowns away this year," said Mindi Linscombe, Owner of Something New Boutique.

Night to Shine will be held on February 7 at three Colorado Springs area churches.

___



Wednesday rain & snow showers minimal as heavier snow moves in Thursday

An incoming storm will move into the Four Corners Region on Wednesday, with increasing wintry threats for Southern Colorado.

Wednesday rain & snow showers minimal as heavier snow moves in Thursday

News Tips
What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

IYGACAB 480x360.jpg

If You Give A Child A Book Campaign Changes Lives In Our Community