People living at high altitudes more likely to have depression, free self-help

COLORADO SPRINGS — People who live at high altitudes are more likely to suffer from depression than those who live closer to sea level. That according to research from The National Institutes of Health (NIH), which correlates especially this time of year.

"Just all of us, including myself, I'm not as happy in the winter here honestly," said founder of a mental health clinic in Colorado Springs.

Cristi Bundukamara said seasonal depression symptoms can stem from shorter days and cold weather.

"You have to wear more clothes right, so you don't get as much sunlight when you do get sunlight," said Bundukamara. "Even the winter in Colorado, you could go on a hike, but you're less likely to."

Living at high altitude means there is less oxygen for our brains to work with. NIH studies suggests that in lower oxygen environments, our brains don't make as much of the chemical, serotonin, which has been linked to long-term happiness.

"We do know that in rural areas and in high mountain towns, depression tends to be worse, isolation tends to be worse," said director of a mental health support program at UCCS Nicole Weis.

It's called GRIT. Weis said they've seen an increase in people coming to them for help specifically during the months of September, November and January.

"It's important to honor those very human experiences, if you're feeling low, you get to have help for that," said Weis.

GRIT is a free online course to teach people ways to overcome season depression symptoms on their own. Weis said it's important to making a point to spend time with friends and family, "because it really does make a difference."

Bundukamara also recommends exercising.

"Go for walks at lunch when the sun is out, trying to get as much of it as you can," said Bundukamara.

Mentally Strong also has free online self-help courses but serves as a stepping stone to getting professional help.

"When you cross those lines of feeling like you wanna hurt yourself, you're so irritable you're not functioning well with your family, with your work, those are times to seek professional help," said Bundukamara.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.