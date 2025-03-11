People enjoy gorgeous weather at Garden of the Gods Park Monday

COLORADO SPRINGS — People took advantage of the gorgeous weather to get outside and enjoy the sunshine. Dozens of people went to Garden of the Gods Monday to soak up some rays and take in the sights of the park and the Front Range.

Garden of the Gods is popular for locals and tourists alike.

News5 caught up with Bryce Tivke, who works in Denver. Tivke says he used a day off to come check out the sights of southern Colorado.

"We travel for work so anytime we get a day off, we like to explore the state we're in," said Tivke.

A reminder, Garden of the Gods provides daily guided nature walks if you want to get out and take in some of the good weather this week.

